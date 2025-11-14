Phyllis Rae Winckler (1937-2025)

Phyllis Rae Winckler, of Wilson, Kan., passed away on Nov. 7, 2025, at Good Samaritan Society in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born on Aug. 27, 1937, to James and Ruth (Borman) Peterka in Rural Lincoln County, Kan. She was married to Paul G. Winckler on Sept. 1, 1957, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sylvan Grove, Kan. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2020.

Phyllis grew up in rural Lincoln County, Kan., in the Wilson Flats area. She graduated from Sylvan High School in 1955 and later attended Fort Hays State University.

Phyllis spent her years as a dedicated wife and mother. She worked on their dairy farm milking cows, and especially enjoyed testing milk for DHIA with her husband, Paul. She worked side-by-side with her family on the farm, where she took pride in her work farming and ranching. She also enjoyed her time working at Kansas Originals until her retirement. She was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lucas, Kan., and gave many years of service to her community as the former chairman of the Lincoln County Democrats and as a member of the election board.

Phyllis had a deep love of learning and was always engaged with current political issues. She cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her great joy. In her quiet moments, she enjoyed reading, working on puzzles and caring for her beloved cat, Putty.

Phyllis’ kindness, dedication and warm spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Phyllis is survived by sons David Paul Winckler, Wilson, Kan., and Mark James (Liz) Winckler, Lincoln, Kan.; daughter Diane Ruth (Nathan) Houseman, Savannah, Ga.; sister Shirley (Ravon) Thaemert, Arvada, Colo.; three grandchildren, Michael James (Shannon) Winckler, Manhattan, Kan., Kyle Sebastian Houseman, Chicago, Ill., and Jessica Nicole (Alex) Winters, Ellsworth, Kan.; great-grandchildren Miles Albert Winckler, Manhattan, Kan., and Adelynn Rae and Matthew James Winters, Ellsworth, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Winckler and grandson Michael Winckler.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Lucas, Kan. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Wilson, Kan. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home in Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to Pleasant Valley Cemetery or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.