James Francis ‘Jim’ Hlaus (1944-2021)

James Francis ‘Jim’ Hlaus passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Ellsworth County Medical Center at the age of 77.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1944, in Ellsworth, Kan. to James and Barbara (Zeman) Hlaus. Jim was united in marriage to Audrey Betz on April 18, 1970, in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. The couple was blessed with three children: Tisha, Tyler, and Tayler.

Jim was raised on the Wilson flats and graduated from Wilson High School with the class of 1962. In 1964 he enlisted into the United States Navy, where he achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class, and earned his aviation mechanic certificate. He was honorably discharged in 1968, and took a job at Boeing in Wichita, but retuned shortly thereafter to help on the farm.

In 1981, he switched gears and joined on with Koch Oil in Russell, Kan. where he continued to raise his family. In 2000, another career change took him to Pratt, Kan. where he worked for Wildlife and Parks for six years until he and Audrey retired back to Wilson. He stayed busy after his retirement, helping Victor Bros Auction and Realty, and anyone else who needed an extra hand.

Jim loved farming, hunting, fishing, and watching sports. Most of all though, he loved the time spent with his family.

Jim was a laid back, fun-loving man who knew how to enjoy life along the way. His dry wit and sly grin never failed to bring plenty of smiles and laughter. Jim will forever be missed, and his memories forever cherished by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Hlaus of the home in Wilson; children, Tisha Dixon of Manhattan, Kan., Tyler (Nicole) Hlaus of The Highlands, Kan., and Tayler Hlaus of Wilson, Kan.; sister, Barbara Princ of Wilson, Kan.; three grandchildren, Harlee Thompson (Garrett Nelson), Royce Dixon, and Elliot Hlaus; and one great-grandson, Kannan Thompson.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara Hlaus; brother, John Hlaus; and brother-in-law, John Princ, as well as many good friends in recent years.

Due to COVID concerns, a private family service has been chosen.

Memorials are suggested to Excelsior Lutheran Cemetery Fund and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.