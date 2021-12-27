Marilyn Wilkens (1938-2021)

Marilyn Wilkens was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 83.

Marilyn was born at home in central Kansas on Sept. 5, 1938. She was the second of six children born to Merrill and Marceline Behnke.

Marilyn met the love of her life, Glenn Wilkens, when they were seniors in high school. They married in 1958 when Glenn was 20 and Marilyn was 19. Marilyn was an excellent student and finished her degree at Fort Hays State University in three years. As a career, Marilyn taught second grade and trained to be a nurse, but her love of teaching and taking care of others was a theme throughout her life, not just professionally.

Marilyn loved her family deeply and unconditionally, and was tremendously proud of her husband, daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters. She was a loving, supportive wife to her beloved husband, Glenn, for 63 years. She laughed at all his jokes, worked with him to build a thriving business, and kissed him good night every night.

Marilyn loved to travel, and had many adventures with friends and family all over the world. She loved to sing, play piano, enjoy morning coffee with Glenn and their friends, and tend to her flowers and garden. She helped with their Sunday School class, welcoming members and often taking home-baked treats to share.

Marilyn will be missed by everyone who knew her. Her joyful demeanor was contagious, and she had a such a positive outlook on life. She never complained or spoke poorly of others. She was a good listener, and adored by many. She was gentle, yet tough, and had a passion for life. After she passed, her family received numerous messages from others about how much she had impacted their lives, how loving and kind she was, and how her smile would light up a room. She was soft-spoken, yet very clever and witty. She was a unique and precious jewel that was a blessing to so many. We know she is at peace, and that she has the most beautiful singing voice of any angel in Heaven.

Marilyn is survived by Glenn, her loving husband of 63 years; their daughter Myra and son-in-law, Lin; granddaughters, Kiva and Kiana her siblings, Melvin (Bea), Myretta Bell, and Meredith (De), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Marceline, siblings, Maurice and Myron, her son, David, and her grandson, Kaenan.

Marilyn’s celebration of life will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W. 87th St. Lenexa, Kan. 66219.

Visitation begins at 3 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the church, or donations may be made to Lenexa Baptist Church in support of missions.

See full obituary at: www.porterfuneralhome.com