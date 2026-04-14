Janett Marie Prester (1950-2026)

Janett Marie Prester passed away on March 25, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Nov. 20, 1950, in Wilson, Kan., to Sam and Ruth Steinle. The youngest of three children, Janett spent her entire life in Wilson and cherished her childhood with her siblings Bernice and Gerald.

Janett graduated from Wilson High School in 1968 and later became the proud mother of four children: Johnathan, Kurtis, Kevin and Martin Prester. Her children were the joy of her life, and she was always there to support them in every way she could. Janett held a variety of jobs over the years, but she was best known for her work as a cook at the local elementary and high school, where she cared for others through her meals.

Later in life, Janett was blessed with three grandchildren, Mason, London and Haven. They knew her love from the very beginning, as she delighted in showering them with affection, home-cooked food and thoughtful gifts whenever she could.

Janett enjoyed many hobbies, including cross-stitching, sewing, baking and gardening. She had a deep love for animals, and they seemed to love her in return. Strong in her faith, Janett became a devout Catholic later in life. She treasured her family above all else, and was always eager to share stories and conversations about them with anyone she met.

Janett is survived by her brother Gerald (Sherrill) Steinle; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; children Kurtis Prester, Russell, Kan.; Kevin (Angela) Prester, Wilson; and Martin (Shannon) Prester, Wilson; and grandchildren Mason, London and Haven.

She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Ruth Steinle; infant son Johnathan Prester; sister and brother-in-law Berniece and Ed Olejniczak; niece and nephew Annette and Edward Olejniczak; and great-nephew Scott Lanter.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held, with a private inurnment in the Wilson City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.