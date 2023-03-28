Jeanne Lee “Chic” Cunningham (1948-2023)

Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jeanne Lee “Chic” Cunningham died peacefully of natural causes on March 6, 2023, at her home in Lawrence, Kan.

Jeanne was born on Sept. 10, 1948, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was the first of Maynard and Norma Jean Cunningham’s four children. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mark. Jeanne grew up in Wilson, Kan., and graduated from Wilson High School in 1966. Until her death, Jeanne was her high school alumni association coordinator.

She married Donald Barta on March 11, 1967, in Ellsworth, Kan. They divorced in 1974. Jeanne attended The University of Kansas. She “walked down the hill” in 1978 and completed her bachelor’s degree in education in 1989. Jeanne was employed at The University of Kansas Computing Services for 35 years and retired in 2011. On Aug. 20, 1977, Jeanne married William “Bill” Lee in Lawrence, Kan. They divorced in 1989. Bill died in 2015.

Jeanne was a genealogical detective, tracing her family back generations and always happy to do the same for others. She was a passionate KU sports fan, always cheering on her Jayhawks.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Jon Barta (Tammy), Myk Barta (Kelly), Lea (Barta) Morris, Beth Lee (Mike Tennyson Jr.), Dayna Lee (ex Ben Gibler), Kent Lee, Amanda (Lee)Terrazas (Jaime), Teresa Lee, Mark Lee and Heather Lee, all of Lawrence, Kan.; grandchildren Timothy Barta, Tia Barta, Anthony Barta (Hayley), Tyler Barta (Janelle), Amanda Morris, Jeanne Lea Morris, Dusty Morris, Grace (Goodwin) Hallinan, Darcy Johnson, Michael Tennyson III, William Tennyson, Kansas Gibler (bf Jack Hoy), Abby Gibler, Lucy Gibler, Keegan Lee, Kaylan Lee, Kayden Lee, Keyrra Roberts, Christian Miller, Jaime Terrazas Jr., Malyssa Terrazas, Angelina Terrazas, Kymberly Bernard, Alexandria Bernard and Isabell Bernard; great-grandchildren Huckleberry, Jack, Delilah, Holden and Lowen Barta, Jaimeson Flummerfelt and Justin and Jackson Hallinan; and Jeanne’s brothers Brent Cunningham and Kent (Janelle) Cunningham, both of Ellsworth, Kan.

Jeanne was cremated and will be buried at the family grave in the Wilson, Kan., cemetery Sept. 10, 2023.

A memorial gathering will be held at Venue 1235, 1235 N. 3rd, Lawrence, Kan., from 3-7 p.m. April 8. All are welcome. Dress will be casual. Potluck dishes are welcome but not expected. Jeanne requested that memorial donations be sent to the DNC or your favorite

Democratic candidate. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com.