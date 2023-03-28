Marilyn Jo Frevert (1936-2023)

Marilyn Jo Frevert was born July 7, 1936, in Ellsworth, Kan., the daughter of Lloyd B. and Emma (Dlouhy) Evans. She passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Villa Grace Nursing Home in Ellsworth, Kan., at the age of 86.

Marilyn was raised in Holyrood, Kan., and graduated from Holyrood High School in 1954. She then attended Fort Hays State College and received a two-year teaching certificate. On June 16, 1957, Marilyn was united in marriage to Benjamin Richard Frevert in Holyrood. They resided in Hays, Kansas City and Topeka before moving to Wilson in 1967. Four children were born to their union, and Marilyn stayed home with them until all four were in school. She then returned to Fort Hays State University and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Marilyn taught at Dorrance Grade School for many years, then finished her career at Wilson Grade School. She loved teaching and loved her “kids,” taking a personal interest in them. She was a substitute teacher for several years after retirement.

Over the years, Marilyn was an active member of her church and community. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wilson where she had sung in the choir, belonged to Service Circle and led the youth choir while her kids were growing up. Marilyn was a former member of Mother’s Club, planted and cared for the flower beds at the Lions Club Park for many years and volunteered at the Wilson Senior Center. She performed with the Sweet Adelines choir in Lyons and said it was the best thing she’d ever done for herself. After moving to Ellsworth, Marilyn attended the United Methodist Church with daughter Daran.

Marilyn was a loving, supportive mother who was proud of her children and their accomplishments in life. One of her greatest joys was becoming a grandmother. She rarely missed a birthday party or activity they were involved in. Her grandkids spent many happy hours playing at grandma’s house, enjoying fun and games upstairs, good food and grandma’s orange lemonade. She was proud of them and happy to see them grow up, graduate from college and find their soulmates.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Ben, parents Lloyd and Emma and sister Loretta Keyser.

Survivors include her children, Ben Frevert Jr. of Fayettville, N.C., Daran Frevert of Ellsworth, Dori Pauls (Rick) of Divide, Colo., and Stephanie Stoppel (Dave) of Wilson; six grandchildren: Ryan Stoppel (Randi) of Wilson, Zane Pauls (Tara) of Divide, Colo., Emmie Pauls (Dale Clowe) of Fort McMurray, Alberta Canada, Kylie Keeley (Mitch) of LaCrosse, Adrienne Roehl (Garret) of Dighton and Jake Stoppel (Kamri) of Wilson; six great-grandchildren: Charlotte Pauls, Ronni and Ray Stoppel, Riley House and Dakota Clowe and Lainey Keeley, with one on the way in August. Marilyn is also survived by her brother Loren Evans (Barbara) of Flower Mound, Texas; brother-in-law Melvin Keyser (Lucy) of Wichita; several nephews and nieces and their families, in addition to other relatives and friends.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Ellsworth First United Methodist Church, with burial following at the Wilson City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.