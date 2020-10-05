Joan Novotny (1942-2020)

Joan Novotny, 78, of Bushton, passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at Hospice House of Hutchinson. She was born Aug. 31, 1942 in Lincoln, Kan., the daughter of Wilbur Zachgo.

Joan was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend. Our mother was a wonderful person with a beautiful heart! Family always came first, and she made sure we spent time with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends growing up. Our family always held tight through good times and bad times. Mom and Dad surrounded us with family that had solid values. Our mom was a patriot, a role model, and the best friend we ever had. She loved the Lord and the Bible.

Joan is survived by her middle son, David Novotny and wife Kari, with grandsons, Jordan, Colton, and Dalton of Colleyville, Texas; and youngest son, Lane Novotny and wife Andrea, with grandchildren, Chelsea, Austyn, Taylin, Aspyn, Aaliah, Aalijah, and Alek, and great-grandchildren, Lilly and Chayton all of Hutchinson, Kan.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Novotny Sr.; son, Larry Novotny Jr.; father, Wilbur Zachgo; brother, Robert “Bob” Zachgo; grandmother, Nellie (who raised her); and other precious family members.

Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 4 until 6 p.m.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Bushton Cemetery with Pastor Tom Reazin officiating.

Memorials may be given to Cancer Research in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.