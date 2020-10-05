Glenn Carl Radenberg (1924-2020)

Glenn Carl Radenberg, 96, died Oct. 4, 2020 at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. Glenn was born Feb. 18, 1924 on the farm north of Claflin, Kan., the son of Carl Ernest and Lulu Anna (Grossardt) Radenberg. Glenn was the valedictorian of the Claflin High School Class of 1942.

A lifetime Claflin area resident, Glenn was a farmer, rancher and had interest in the oilfield. Glenn was an active member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood, where he taught Sunday School. Glenn was a member of Swinging Stars Square Dancing Club and he enjoyed polka dancing. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family.

On April 20, 1958, Glenn married Marvella June Rusco at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend. She preceded him in death Oct. 19, 2010.

Glenn is survived by sons, John Carl Radenberg and wife Debbie, David Glenn Radenberg and wife Maxine, and Mark Alfred Radenberg and wife Carrie, all of Claflin; sister-in-law, Renee Pike of Great Bend; 12 grandchildren, Skylar, William, James, J.C., Sharon, Alice, Johnathan, Rose, Brandon, Austin, Katie, Duncan and six great-grandchildren Riley, Miranda, Brinley, Amelia, Rexdon, Magnolia.

Glenn was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry and Lee Radenberg, sisters, Helen Foster, Norma Stucky, and Dorothy Tritsch.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, with family to greet friends from 6-8 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct.9, 2020, at St. Paul Church of Christ, Holyrood, Kan., with Pastor Debby Rains presiding. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul United Church of Christ or Claflin Ambulance Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kan. 67544.