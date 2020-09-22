Joe Ray Erwin (1998-2020)

Joe Ray Erwin, loving husband, son and brother passed from this life unexpectedly Sept 7, 2020 at the age of 21, while at his residence in Milford, Kan.

Born Oct. 25, 1998 in Idabel, Okla. Joe is survived by his wife Briana Erwin of Ellsworth, Kan.; his father Melvin Erwin and mother Nora Erwin of Sawyer, Okla.; his daughter Katheranne Gibson of Hugo, Okla.; grandmother “Grandma Patty” Allen of Broken Bow, Okla.; sister Angela Mitchell of Sawyer, Okla.; brother Benny Mitchell and wife Amber of Bethel Acres, Okla. along with a host of other family and close friends.

Joe grew up in the Fort Towson, Okla. and spent most of his childhood years in the area. He joined the army immediately after graduating high school and was proud to serve his country. He went to Fort Jackson in South Carolina for his Basic Training and once he graduated was stationed in Fort Riley, Kan. While there, Joe met his future bride Briana Kennedy. The two were married March 3, 2020.

After serving his time in the military, Joe and Briana had plans to relocate to Amarillo, Texas where he had hoped to serve on the police force.

Joe loved to spend time with his family and friends on his time off. He loved to fish, hunt, dance and if the opportunity presented itself would never back down from a fight. He had a little mischief in him and was a little bit rowdy but had a big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation: the family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo, Okla.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Ft. Towson Cemetery, Ft. Towson, Okla.

Miller & Miller Funeral Home, 3151 E. Jackson, Hugo, Okla. is in charge of arrangements.