Bank of Holyrood vs. Mindy Lemieux and Jason Lemieux Case 2020-CV-14

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 24, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

Bank of Holyrood,

Plaintiff,

vs. Case No. 2020-CV-000014

Mindy M. Lemieux, a married person; Jason Lemieux,

a married person; et. al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Under and by virtue of an Order of Sale issued to me by the Judge of the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, in the above action, wherein the parties above named were, respectfully, plaintiff and defendant, I, the undersigned Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas, will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand, at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of , in said County of Ellsworth, State of Kansas, on October 16, 2020, at 10:15 o’clock A.M., of said day, the following described real estate situated in the County of Ellsworth, State of Kansas, to-wit:

All of Lot Nine (9) and the South Six feet (S6’)

of Lot Ten (10), in Block Twenty-eight (28)

in the City of Holyrood, Ellsworth County,

Kansas (the “Mortgaged Premises”)

to satisfy the judgment in the above-entitled case, said sale to be made without appraisement and subject to a 20 day redemption period as provided in the above proceeding.

Murray Marston,

Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas



Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Plaintiff

