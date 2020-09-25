Terry Baldwin and Billie Ray Baldwin Jr Estates Case 2020PR7
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, September 24, 2020)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estates
of Case No. 2020-PR-27
Terry Baldwin, formerly Terry Harper, Deceased and
Billie Ray Baldwin, Jr., Deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this court by Amy D. Jones, Trustee of the Trusteeship Of The Will Of William Cannon, Deceased, Ellsworth County, Kansas, Case No. 81-PR-43 requesting that descent be determined to the interests of Terry Baldwin formerly Terry Harper in the Trusteeship Of The Will Of William Cannon, Deceased, Ellsworth County, Case No. 81-PR-43 and in the following described real estate and the foreign Will of Billie Ray Baldwin, Jr. dated March 7, 2016, be admitted to probate and record in this court; that no administration of this Estate is necessary; that the will be construed and the interests of Billie Ray Harper, Jr. in the Trusteeship Of The Will Of William Cannon, Deceased and in the following Kansas real estate be assigned in accordance with the terms of the will:
The South Half (S/2) and the South Half of the
Northwest Quarter (S/2 NW/4) of Section Six
(6), Township Sixteen (16), Range Eight (8);
and a tract of land situated in the East Half
of the Southeast Quarter (E/2 SE/4) of Section
One (1), Township Sixteen (16), Range Nine (9)
described as follows: All that part of the East
Half of the Southeast Quarter (E/2 SE/4) of
Section One (1), Township Sixteen (16), Range
Nine (9), lying North and East of the public
highway crossing the Southwest corner of
said eighty acre tract above described;
all in Ellsworth County, Kansas.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before October 16, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. in Ellsworth County District Court, 210 N. Kansas, City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas 67439, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.
Amy D. Jones
Petitioner
ROGER PETERSON #09021
PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC
221 N. Douglas
PO Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
785-472-3l55
785-472-4953 (fax)
rp@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Petitioner
3t 10/8