Terry Baldwin and Billie Ray Baldwin Jr Estates Case 2020PR7

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 24, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estates

of Case No. 2020-PR-27

Terry Baldwin, formerly Terry Harper, Deceased and

Billie Ray Baldwin, Jr., Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this court by Amy D. Jones, Trustee of the Trusteeship Of The Will Of William Cannon, Deceased, Ellsworth County, Kansas, Case No. 81-PR-43 requesting that descent be determined to the interests of Terry Baldwin formerly Terry Harper in the Trusteeship Of The Will Of William Cannon, Deceased, Ellsworth County, Case No. 81-PR-43 and in the following described real estate and the foreign Will of Billie Ray Baldwin, Jr. dated March 7, 2016, be admitted to probate and record in this court; that no administration of this Estate is necessary; that the will be construed and the interests of Billie Ray Harper, Jr. in the Trusteeship Of The Will Of William Cannon, Deceased and in the following Kansas real estate be assigned in accordance with the terms of the will:

The South Half (S/2) and the South Half of the

Northwest Quarter (S/2 NW/4) of Section Six

(6), Township Sixteen (16), Range Eight (8);

and a tract of land situated in the East Half

of the Southeast Quarter (E/2 SE/4) of Section

One (1), Township Sixteen (16), Range Nine (9)

described as follows: All that part of the East

Half of the Southeast Quarter (E/2 SE/4) of

Section One (1), Township Sixteen (16), Range

Nine (9), lying North and East of the public

highway crossing the Southwest corner of

said eighty acre tract above described;

all in Ellsworth County, Kansas.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before October 16, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. in Ellsworth County District Court, 210 N. Kansas, City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas 67439, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

Amy D. Jones

Petitioner

ROGER PETERSON #09021

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas

PO Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

785-472-3l55

785-472-4953 (fax)

rp@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Petitioner

3t 10/8