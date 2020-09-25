CSB v. Susan Diane Fitzgerald and others Case 2020-CV-000005
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, September 24, 2020)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Ellsworth, Kansas,
Plaintiff,
vs. Case No. 2020-CV-000005
Susan Diane Fitzgerald, a single person; Otis
Johnson; John Doe (Tenant/Occupant), and Mary
Doe (Tenant/Occupant); Ellsworth County,
Kansas; and the unknown heirs, executors,
administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors,
and assigns of any deceased defendants;
the unknown spouse of any defendants that are
existing, dissolved or dormant corporations; the
unknown executors, administrators, devisees,
trustees, creditors, successors and assigns of
any defendants that are or were partners or in
partnership the unknown guardians, conservators
and trustees of any defendants that are minors or
are under any legal disability, and the unknown
heirs, executors, administrators, devisees,
trustees, creditors and assigns of any person alleged
to be deceased,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Under and by virtue of an Order of Sale issued to me by the Judge of the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, in the above action, wherein the parties above named were, respectfully, plaintiff and defendant, I, the undersigned Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas, will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand, at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Ellsworth, in said County of Ellsworth, State of Kansas, on October 16, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., of said day, the following described real estate situated in the County of Ellsworth, State of Kansas, to-wit:
A tract of land in the Southeast Quarter (SE/4)
of Section Three (3), Township Fifteen (15)
South, Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M.,
Ellsworth County, Kansas. Beginning at the SE
corner said Section 3; thence West along the
South Section line on an assumed bearing of S
89 34’ 53” W, for a distance of 370.01 feet to
a ½” rebar; thence N 00 00’ E, parallel to the East
Section line for a distance of 1302.89’ to a ½”
rebar; thence N 90 00’ E, for a distance of 370.00’
to a ½” rebar on the East Section line, thence S
0 00’ W, along the East Section line, for a distance
of 1300.19’, to the Point of Beginning. (the
“Mortgaged Premises”)
to satisfy the judgment in the above-entitled case, said sale to be made without appraisement and subject to a three month redemption period.
Murray Marston,
Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas
Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83
Ellsworth, KS 67439
(785) 472-3186
Attorneys for Plaintiff
3t 10/8