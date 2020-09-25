CSB v. Susan Diane Fitzgerald and others Case 2020-CV-000005

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 24, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Ellsworth, Kansas,

Plaintiff,

vs. Case No. 2020-CV-000005

Susan Diane Fitzgerald, a single person; Otis

Johnson; John Doe (Tenant/Occupant), and Mary

Doe (Tenant/Occupant); Ellsworth County,

Kansas; and the unknown heirs, executors,

administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors,

and assigns of any deceased defendants;

the unknown spouse of any defendants that are

existing, dissolved or dormant corporations; the

unknown executors, administrators, devisees,

trustees, creditors, successors and assigns of

any defendants that are or were partners or in

partnership the unknown guardians, conservators

and trustees of any defendants that are minors or

are under any legal disability, and the unknown

heirs, executors, administrators, devisees,

trustees, creditors and assigns of any person alleged

to be deceased,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Under and by virtue of an Order of Sale issued to me by the Judge of the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, in the above action, wherein the parties above named were, respectfully, plaintiff and defendant, I, the undersigned Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas, will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand, at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Ellsworth, in said County of Ellsworth, State of Kansas, on October 16, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., of said day, the following described real estate situated in the County of Ellsworth, State of Kansas, to-wit:

A tract of land in the Southeast Quarter (SE/4)

of Section Three (3), Township Fifteen (15)

South, Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M.,

Ellsworth County, Kansas. Beginning at the SE

corner said Section 3; thence West along the

South Section line on an assumed bearing of S

89 34’ 53” W, for a distance of 370.01 feet to

a ½” rebar; thence N 00 00’ E, parallel to the East

Section line for a distance of 1302.89’ to a ½”

rebar; thence N 90 00’ E, for a distance of 370.00’

to a ½” rebar on the East Section line, thence S

0 00’ W, along the East Section line, for a distance

of 1300.19’, to the Point of Beginning. (the

“Mortgaged Premises”)

to satisfy the judgment in the above-entitled case, said sale to be made without appraisement and subject to a three month redemption period.

Murray Marston,

Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas



Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Plaintiff

3t 10/8