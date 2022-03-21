John W. McCreight Sr. (1940-2022)

John W. McCreight, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022. John was born May 15, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Clarence and Genevieve (Gillis) McCreight.

He is survived by his two sons, John (Jay) McCreight, Jr. and Jeffrey McCreight; two grandchildren, Maria Wayne and Kevin McCreight; four siblings, Jim McCreight, Margaret Schutte, David McCreight, and Robert McCreight, as well as many other relatives.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn McCreight; both parents; daughter Anne Wayne; and his sister Mary Means.

John graduated from Sterling College in May 1961. While at Sterling, John met and married his wife Kathryn. The two married Sept 3, 1961. Soon after graduating, John joined the U.S. Air Force as an officer. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War having served a tour while his sons were born. John served 22 years in the USAF after which he retired to Ellsworth, Kan. He stayed active in retirement with volunteer work, serving his church, communicating with friends and family, and comprising a genealogical record of the McCreight family, where he amassed over 43,000 names.

Visitation was at Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth, Kan., from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17. A Celebration of Life service was at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18 at the First United Methodist Church in Ellsworth, Kan. Burial immediately followed at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanopolis United Methodist Church, Sterling College or Ellsworth Senior Center, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com