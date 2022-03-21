Judy Ellen Blouin (1940-2022)

Judy Ellen Lyne Blouin, 81, was called to her heavenly home on Feb. 17, 2022, at a private Hospice Healthcare home in Las Vegas, Nev.

Judy was born to Russell and Rosaline Lyne in Ellsworth on June 28, 1940. She attended Ellsworth schools and worked for many years for her Aunt Charlotte’s Cafe, where she met the love of her life.

Judy and Airman Arthur F. Blouin of New Bedford, Mass., stationed at the Smoky Hill A.F.B., Salina, were united in marriage on Sept. 8, 1957. They shared almost 63 years together. Of this union were three children born, Pat, Butch and Michael.

Judy loved working as a library aide for 19 years at Clark County Elementary School. She was most proud of the many years of teaching Sunday school at the College Park Baptist Church in Las Vegas. Judy was a wonderful loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. God, faith, love and her family were her compass in life and if you knew her, she was a reflection of all these.

Judy is survived by her children, Patricia (Bill) Schmitt, Michael Blouin of Henderson, Nev. and Arthur F. (Margaret) Blouin of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Russell (Michelle) Schmitt of Henderson, William (Kara) Schmitt of Lake Havasu, Ariz., Mandy (Katie) Blouin, Spencer (Kaitlyn) Blouin of Las Vegas, and Katelynn (David) Bower of Henderson; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Kennedy, Taylor, Brodie Schmitt and Luke Bower; brother, Donald Lyne; sisters, Jan Prochaska, Joyce Webb, Gloria Marez and Carol (Lloyd) Kottman, all of Ellsworth, Bert Bontz of North Pekin, Ill., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt, Jolene Schultz of Kanopolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; daughter-in-law, Julie Blouin; brother, Virgil Lyne; sisters, Alvina Novotny and Shirley Behrens; brothers-in-law, Roger Prochaska, Elmer Behrens, Alan Marez and Jim Novotny; and sister-in-law, Nancy Lyne.

The funeral service will be March 28, 2022, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, Las Vegas with burial at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Blouin family can be shared at www.palmeasterncom and cards and memorials for a tree to be planted at Veterans Memorial

Cemetery can be sent to Judy Blouin, in care of Patricia Blouin, 2638 Hourglass Drive, Henderson, Nev. 89052.