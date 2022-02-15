Joseph Louis Zink (1956-2022)

Joseph Louis Zink, 65, of Bushton, Kan., passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at Research Medical Center, Kansas, City, Mo.

He was born Nov. 7, 1956, in Ellinwood, Kan., the son of Louis and Helen Hickel Zink.

Joseph was a lifetime Bushton resident. He graduated from Bushton High School with the class of 1974 and attended Barton County Community College.

Joseph was a lifetime farmer and carpenter. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Bushton, and member of Knights of Columbus Council 1187 of Ellinwood.

On July 30, 1983, Joseph was united in marriage with Joni Abell at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Bushton. She survives of the home.

He is also survived by his three sons, Christopher Zink and wife Summer and their children, Cameron and Lillianna of Bushton, Kan., Nicholas Zink and wife Bailey and their children, Kendall and Logan of Claflin, Kan., and Patrick Zink and wife Crystal and their children, Kaymi and Carter of Claflin, Kan.; daughter, Katelyn Zink and fiancé Kyle Klindworth of Overland Park, Kan.; two brothers, David Zink and wife Sandy of Great Bend, Kan., and Dennis Zink and wife Teri of Bushton, Kan.; two sisters, Kathy Massoth and husband Ernie of Cimarron, Kan., and Julie Spence and husband Byron of Tulsa, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Bushton, with family present. A Parish and Knights of Columbus rosary will be said at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Bushton, with Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, Bushton.

Memorials may be given to SRCA Dragstrip or City of Bushton (for the school restoration project) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.