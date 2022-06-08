Joyce Irene Webb (1947-2022)

Joyce Irene Webb, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home in Ellsworth.

She was born Dec. 19, 1947 in Ellsworth to Russell and Rosaline (Schultz) Lyne. Joyce was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth where she worked as an aide at the Good Samaritan Home then as a CNA and ward clerk at the Ellsworth County Veterans Memorial Hospital and later the Ellsworth County Medical Center. She retired from the hospital, March 25, 2017, after 28 years of dedicated service.

Joyce married Phil Webb at the Immanual Lutheran Church in Ellsworth on Nov. 17, 1973.

Joyce is survived by her husband Phil of Ellsworth; son Daren Webb (Ginger) of rural Kanopolis; daughter Dana Webb-Lewis of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Alissa Laymon (Nik), Jacob Kerby (Cameron), Carson Lewis, and Katherine Bruning; great-granddaughter Alectra “Ali” Laymon; brother Donald Lyne of Ellsworth; and sisters, Jan Prochaska of Ellsworth, Gloria Marez of Ellsworth, Carol Kottman (Lloyd) of Ellsworth, and Bert Bontz of North Pekin, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Carter Lewis; brother Virgil Lyne; sisters, Judy Blouin, Shirley Behrens, and Alvina Novotny; brothers-in-law, Roger Prochaska, Elmer Behrens, Alan Marez, Art Blouin, and Jim Novotny; and sister-in-law Nancy Lyne.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, and 8 a.m.-noon, Friday, June 10, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present from 6-8 p.m., Thursday.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.