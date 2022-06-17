City of Wilson vs. Picture Rocks, LTD Case No. 2022-CV-000008
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, June 16, 2022)
Action Involves Title to Real Property
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ACQUISITION
OF PROPERTY BY EMINENT DOMAIN BY
The City of Wilson, Kansas,
A Municipal Corporation
Plaintiff,
v. Case No. 2022-CV-000008
Pursuant to K.S.A. 26-501, et seq.
Picture Rocks, LTD, any unknown tenants of
subject properties; the unknown heirs, executors,
administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors, and
assigns of any, deceased defendants; the unknown
spouses of any defendants; the unknown officers,
successors, trustees, creditors and assigns of any
defendants that are existing, dissolved or dormant
corporations; the unknown executors,
administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors,
successors and assigns of any defendants that
are or were partners or in partnership; the
unknown guardians, conservators, and trustees
of any defendants that are minors or
are in anywise under legal disability.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF PROCEEDING TO CONDEMN LAND
AND
NOTICE OF HEARING TO CONSIDER PETITION
The named defendants are hereby notified that on April 20, 2022, the City of Wilson, Kansas, filed an Eminent Domain Petition in the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas seeking a condemnation of certain lands and the real property interest therein in Ellsworth County, Kansas, all as set forth in the said Petition. Said Petition is available for public review and inspection in the Office of the Clerk of the District Court.
The Court has ordered that the Petition shall be taken up and considered by the Court on July 15, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. before the Honorable Steve Johnson, Chief Judge of the Ellsworth County District Court, 210 N. Kansas, Ellsworth, Kansas.
Respectfully Submitted:
/s/ Theresa L. Staudinger
THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373
PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC
221 N. Douglas
P.O. Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
Phone: 785-472-3155
Fax: 785-472-4923
Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
