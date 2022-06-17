City of Wilson vs. Picture Rocks, LTD Case No. 2022-CV-000008

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, June 16, 2022)

Action Involves Title to Real Property

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ACQUISITION

OF PROPERTY BY EMINENT DOMAIN BY

The City of Wilson, Kansas,

A Municipal Corporation

Plaintiff,

v. Case No. 2022-CV-000008

Pursuant to K.S.A. 26-501, et seq.

Picture Rocks, LTD, any unknown tenants of

subject properties; the unknown heirs, executors,

administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors, and

assigns of any, deceased defendants; the unknown

spouses of any defendants; the unknown officers,

successors, trustees, creditors and assigns of any

defendants that are existing, dissolved or dormant

corporations; the unknown executors,

administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors,

successors and assigns of any defendants that

are or were partners or in partnership; the

unknown guardians, conservators, and trustees

of any defendants that are minors or

are in anywise under legal disability.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PROCEEDING TO CONDEMN LAND

AND

NOTICE OF HEARING TO CONSIDER PETITION

The named defendants are hereby notified that on April 20, 2022, the City of Wilson, Kansas, filed an Eminent Domain Petition in the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas seeking a condemnation of certain lands and the real property interest therein in Ellsworth County, Kansas, all as set forth in the said Petition. Said Petition is available for public review and inspection in the Office of the Clerk of the District Court.

The Court has ordered that the Petition shall be taken up and considered by the Court on July 15, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. before the Honorable Steve Johnson, Chief Judge of the Ellsworth County District Court, 210 N. Kansas, Ellsworth, Kansas.



Respectfully Submitted:

/s/ Theresa L. Staudinger

THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas

P.O. Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

Phone: 785-472-3155

Fax: 785-472-4923

Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

3t 6/16, 6/23, 6/30