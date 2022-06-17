Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
City of Wilson vs. Picture Rocks, LTD Case No. 2022-CV-000008
Next article
Girls and Boys of Summer
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Wilson Telephone Co. FCC Notice

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, June 16, 2022)

NOTICE TO ALL WILSON TELEPHONE COMPANY CUSTOMERS

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has recently increased the amount needed to maintain the federal universal service fund.  Due to this adjustment, after July 1, 2022, you may see a change in the amount on your bill going to the Federal Universal Service Fund.  This amount may continue to change quarterly, depending on actions taken by the FCC.  The federal universal service fund program is designed to help keep local telephone services rates affordable for all customers in all areas of the United States.
 
1t 6/16

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2022