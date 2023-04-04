Joyce Lee (Wray) Shriner (1935-2023)

Joyce Lee (Wray) Shriner, 87, of Geneseo, Kan., passed away March 27, 2023, at the Salina Presbyterian Manor, Salina, Kan. She was born July 10, 1935, in Salinas, Calif., the daughter of Ernest E. and Lydia M. (Galyardt) Wray.

Joyce resided in Geneseo for 69 years and was formerly of Lyons, Kan. She graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1953. Joyce was a homemaker. She worked for the United States Postal Service from 1977 until retiring in 1997. Joyce was a member of the Geneseo United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous church committees, sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Geneseo Girl Scouts of America and the Geneseo Ladies Thanksgiving Club. Joyce served on the Rice County Election Board and Geneseo Library Board. She enjoyed singing, reading, cooking and spending time with family.

On Aug. 29, 1953, Joyce was united in marriage with James William “Jim” Shriner in Lincoln, Kan. He preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2021.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; brother Jack Wray; sister-in-law Marlyn Wray; brother-in-law Jim Ludes; son-in-law David Phillips.

Joyce is survived by her three children, Jamie Lea Shriner Hart and husband Randall of Midwest City, Okla., Jerri Lynn Shriner Phillips of Salina, Kan., and James Wayne Shriner of Geneseo and girlfriend Dianna Lange of Lyons, Kan.; sister Evelyn Ludes of Great Bend, Kan.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Geneseo United Methodist Church, Geneseo, with Pastor Steve Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at the Geneseo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present.

Memorials may be given to the Geneseo United Methodist Church, Hospice of Salina or Salina Presbyterian Manor in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.