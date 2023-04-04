Pamela F. “Pam” Goforth (1949-2023)

Pamela F. “Pam” Goforth, 74, of Lyons, Kan., passed away March 31, 2023, at Hospital District No. 1 of Rice County, Lyons.

She was born March 4, 1949, in Scottsbluff, Neb., the daughter of Loyal and Ilene Abbott French. Pam has resided in Lyons for the past 10 years, formerly of Bushton, Kan.

She graduated from Bountiful High School, Bountiful, Utah, with the class of 1967. She was a school bus driver for many years and clerk at the G-Stop in Geneseo, Kan. Pam was a member of the Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Holyrood. She enjoyed quilting and was an avid domino and bingo player.

On Aug. 31, 1971, Pam was united in marriage with G. Douglas Goforth in Bountiful, Utah. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2007.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; son Doug Goforth; daughter April Phillips; brother John French; and sister Teri French.

Pam is survived by her son Cody Goforth and wife Jessica of Lyons, Kan.; daughter Danielle Bowen and husband David of Newton, Kan.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Holyrood, with Pastor Debra Rains officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.