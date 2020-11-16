Julie Ann Britton (1956-2020)

Julie Ann Britton, 64, of Atwood, Kan., died Nov. 13, 2020. Julie was born in Atwood, Kan. Jan. 8, 1956. She was the youngest daughter of William Walter Sawer and Erma Kathleen (Chvatal) Sawer. She was the sister of James Sawer and Carol Brown.

Growing up in Atwood, Julie was always an artist in the community. In her senior year of high school, her art teacher recommended her for a project designing and painting a hot air balloon for the band YES. She graduated from Atwood High School in 1974.

Julie’s first marriage was to Donn Miller. Her second marriage was to Dane Blackmour Britton in Ellsworth on Jan. 30, 1982. Julie and Dane were blessed with Julie’s only child, her daughter Mackenzie Baker Britton, a year later.

Julie continued both with her education and her true passion in life, being an artist. In 1990, she piloted the Ellsworth Area Arts Council and established the Ellsworth Area Art Center featuring local artists. In 1991, she pursued advanced study with a focus in printmaking at the Santa Reparata International School of Art in Florence, Italy. Julie graduated Fort Hays State University in 1992 with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts (Cum Laude) with a focus on printmaking, art education, and art history.

After her marriage to Dane ended, in 1992 Julie moved to Lincoln, Kan. and expanded the Lincoln Arts Center as Director. During this time, she began teaching summer camps and classes which she continued throughout her life for children of all ages, senior citizens, intergenerational programs, individual therapeutic art programs, and youth at risk. Throughout her life, she held over 200 exhibits of her artwork throughout Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. Julie served as a commissioner and chairperson to the Kansas Arts Commission.

As a life-long advocate and resident of small towns in Kansas, she immersed herself in improvement of the communities where she lived by writing grants to fund the localities’ arts integration, medical, and social programs. Through her life, she assisted in raising over four million dollars in grant awards, employee campaigns, and tax credit programs in rural underserved areas. In addition to writing grants, she served on countless boards for federal, statewide, and rural entities.

Julie immensely enjoyed travel. She said that she grew from the perspective it brought to her life. Some of her favorite international destinations included South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, England, Scotland, Italy, and Mexico.

Julie’s final accomplishment was collaborating on the “YES Balloon Story” with David Watkinson and Donn Miller. The collection of memorabilia and stories kept her busy during 2020. The final written documentary, complete with photos of Julie painting and the balloon flying, can be seen at yesworld.com. There are current plans for an exhibit of the YES memorabilia in the United Kingdom.

Julie’s surviving family include daughter Mackenzie Baker Britton, of Maryville, Ill.; niece Nichole (Sawer) Ramirez and husband Gilbert; nephews, Joshua Sawer and wife Sara, and Darren Brown; great-nephews Will Swecker and Keagan Sawer, and great-niece Audrey Sawer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather George Beims; brother James Sawer; sister Carol Brown, and beloved grandparents.

Julie was loved by so many in the communities she touched. Due to COVID-19, there is no service planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Lincoln Art Center or the Rawlins County Museum, in care of Mackenzie Britton, 1069 Meadow Lake Drive, Maryville, Ill. 62062.

For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com