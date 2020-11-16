Todd Tyrone Toman (1959-2020)

Todd Tyrone Toman, 61, Hill City, Kan., formerly of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

Todd was born July 27, 1959 in Ellsworth, Kan. to William “Bill” and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Hoopes) Toman.

He was preceeded in death by his parents and the love of his life, his wife Mary Allen.

He is survived by his daughter Jessica (Kye) of Salina; son Sam of McPherson; stepdaughter Anna (Jason) of Wichita; and stepson Joe of Toronto, Ontario Canada; grandchildren Cylus and Khloe of Salina and Gregory and Frederick of Wichita. He is also survived by his brother Blain (Pier) of Ellsworth; and a sister Tina (Mark) of Hutchinson.

Cremation has been chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made online to Save the Music Foundation in Todd’s memory at www.savethemusic.org