June Rowena “Ro” Laible (1949-2023)

June Rowena “Ro” Laible, 73, of Marquette passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Riverview Estates with her daughter by her side. Ro was born Oct. 2, 1949, in El Dorado, Kan., to the late Ivan and the late Gladys (Stilley) Bailey.

Ro worked as a nurse’s aide, a waitress and a bartender. She loved to root for her Kansas football and basketball teams. Ro’s children knew her as someone who worked very hard to raise five kids on her own and they will always remember her that way.

Survivors include her children Don Oberle, Jr. of Bushton, Kan.; Roy Oberle (Melissa) of Bushton, Kan.; Cindy Brady of Chase, Kan.; Sheri Smith (Carlson) of Marquette, Kan.; and Christina Travis (Greg) of Salina, Kan.; sisters Ruby Helfrich, and Pat Zadina (Mike); brother Nick Bailey (Barbara); grandchildren Heather, William, Kendra, Bridgette, Aubrianna, Rory, Presley, Cole, Justan, Kirk, Savannah, Kreal, Karliegh, Aleaha and Alissa; as well as 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Ro is preceded in death by her parents; grandson Gary Bryan Rosales; grandson-in-law Michael Cox; and nephews Bryan Lee Helfrich and Daniel Aaron Zadina.

There will be visitation from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, at the funeral home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, Kan., with Pastor Jon Fillipi officiating. Burial will be in Marquette City Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverview Estates. Memorials and cards may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.