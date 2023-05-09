Peggy Jo Schultz (1958-2023)

Peggy Jo Schultz, 65, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Salina, Kan. She was born Jan. 31, 1958, in Ellinwood, Kan., to Clarence and Anna (Case) Cox.

Peggy married Roger Schultz in Ellsworth on Sept. 16, 1995. She was a member of the Ellsworth VFW Auxiliary and volunteered much of her time to various community events. Although she was not a regular church attender, she was a very spiritual individual. One of her greatest joys was being a nana to her grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by her husband Roger Schultz of Ellsworth; son Josh Rathbun of St. George, Kan.; stepdaughter Melissa Vongphakdy (Long) of Lawrence, Kan.; stepson Andy Schultz (Lynsey) of Ellsworth; 13 grandchildren including a special grand ‘“son” that she raised, Liam Sharp; six great-grandchildren; brother Gary Cox (Marianna) of Sacramento, Calif.; sister Pam Farrington of Hopkinsville, Ky.; “dad” Jim Crosby of Lyons, Kan.; niece Shannon Settle (DJ) of Hopkinsville; special friend and caretaker Orlinda Archuleta (Alfredo); along with many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amber Rathbun-Sharp; stepson Travis Rathbun; brothers Ivan and Darrell Cox; and “sister” Bev Newell.

Memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with inurnment following at the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In honor of Peggy’s memory, memorial contributions can be made to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.