Keen K. Brantley, age 82, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Comfort Care Homes attended by Phoenix Hospice in Wichita, Kan. He was born on June 29, 1940, in Almena, Kan., the son of Herbert Cayton and Wilma Flossie Walters Brantley. A resident of Scott City, Kan., since 1950 moving from Ordway, Colo., he was a lawyer and partner of Wallace, Brantley and Shirley Law Office in Scott City, Kan.

He was a U.S. Navy Seal Veteran and was a member of Scott City Lions Club and Masonic Lodge #284, both of Scott City, Kan.

On Sept. 9, 1966, he married Anita Rochmes in San Diego, Calif. She survives.

Survivors include his Wife, Anita Brantley of Scott City, Kan.; one son, Aaron and Jill Brantley of Ellsworth, Kan.; one daughter, Leah Brantley and Jeremy Stallbamer of Wichita, Kan.; four granddaughters, MaLaney Brantley of Ellsworth, Kan., MaKinley Brantley of Ellsworth, Kan., Blake Brantley of Wichita, Kan. and Sloan Brantley of Wichita, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Gordon Brantley.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kan. with the Rev. Jeff Goetzinger presiding. Services will be Live Streamed at www.priceandsons.com.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Price & Sons Funeral Home, 401 S. Washington St., Scott City, Kan., 67871

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be written to the Wounded Warriors in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 553, Scott City, Kan., 67871