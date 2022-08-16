Scott Schroeder, 56, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Bushton, Kan. Scott was born Nov. 11, 1965, in Hoisington, Kan., the son of Larry and JoEllen Schroeder.

He is survived by his mother; his sisters, Shelly Densberger of Fort Collins, Colo., and Jill (Matt) Sprick of Hiawatha, Kan.; five nieces and nephews and four great nieces and nephews. His family also included Linda (Jerry) Huff and Jim (Marilyn) Maes.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Larry; brother-in-law, Mark Densberger; and uncle, Danny Maes.

There is no service scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters or to the Bushton Community Development Inc., c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

The funeral home’s website is parsonsfh.com.