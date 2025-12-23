Kenneth L. “Kenny” Willt (1939-2025)

Kenneth L. “Kenny” Willt, 87, passed away Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Sterling, Kan. He was born Sept. 17, 1938, in St. Francis, Kan., to John and Ruby (Daniels) Willt. Kenny was a longtime resident of Holyrood, where he was the manager of the co-op grain elevator. He married Elaine Krien in St. Francis on Sept. 23, 1962. Kenny served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a member of the Holyrood American Legion Post 200. His favorite hobbies were hunting — especially elk — fishing, gardening and being out in nature. He always had a story to tell and very much liked to joke and pull pranks.

Kenny is survived by his wife Elaine Willt, Holyrood; daughter Keela Riedel, Holyrood; son Kevin Willt (Tina), Collinsville, Okla.; grandchildren Chanda Rooney (Mark), Cassandra Stryker (Adrian), Riley Willt, Logan Willt and Bryn Willt; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Jeanette Baker, St. Joseph, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.