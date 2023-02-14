Ladene J. Votruba (1938-2023)

Ladene J. Votruba, 84, passed away on Feb. 9, 2023. A visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, Mo., with a memorial service that followed. She was laid to rest on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at Palacky Cemetery between Wilson, Kan., and Holyrood, Kan.

Ladene is survived by her brother, Edward Votruba; nieces, Alexis Sims and Elaine Votruba; great-niece, Milana Sims; and great-nephew, Zion Sims. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Violet (Pistora) Votruba.