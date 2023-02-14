William “Bill” Dennis Walker (1943-2023)

William “Bill” Dennis Walker was born on Oct. 9,1943, in Carneiro, Kan., to Ray C. Walker Sr. and Evelyn M. (Sheridan) Walker. He was blessed with 13 siblings. He died on Feb. 3, 2023, in Lindsborg, Kan., with his family at his side.

Bill was a graduate of Brookville High School and Kansas Wesleyan University. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Russell, Kan.

In his early years, Bill worked for Northern Natural Gas Company, Walker Hardware and the Civil Corps of Engineers. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He enjoyed restoring antique furniture and spent many years raising hogs. He could fix anything as long as someone could hold the flashlight still. He often had a good “dad” joke to tell. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs and will have the best seat to watch the Super Bowl this year. Friends and family are welcome to wear their Chiefs gear to the service in honor of Bill.

Bill married Carol (Rathbun) Walker on Feb. 2, 1962. She survives in the home with their faithful dog, Daisy. Bill is survived by his children Daymon (Lisa) Walker of Salina, Cassie (Rob) Gorman of Lindsborg, Carla (Mark) Kerns of Lindsborg and Wade (Michelle) Walker of Solomon. He loved and adored his seven grandchildren, Megan Croomes (Cutler), Kristopher Gorman (Haley), Taylor Walker (Jaycelyn), Bayleigh Walker (Marissa), Tate Walker (Lexi), Mason Kerns (Daisy) and Mickalee Kerns; and nine great-grandchildren Kylar, Ben, Paisley, Mary Alice, Addison, Wyatt, Isla, Maggie and Ridley. Other survivors include a brother, Duane (Jo) Walker of Canton, sisters Helen Pflughoeft, Dixie Walker, Ernestine (Bob) Allen and Geri (Monte) Elam, all of Salina, and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Ray (Joyce), Frank, Bob (Marty), Don (Rachel), Sherry Walker, Virginia Vanek (Cirel), Ramona Wagner and Berniece Zimmerman (Claude); and great-grandson Corbin Walker.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Brookville United Methodist Church in Brookville, with burial in Carneiro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.