LaDonna Mae Griffis, 90, of Lyons, Kan., passed away Dec. 1, 2021, at Sterling Village, Sterling, Kan.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Kim Shank officiating.

Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.