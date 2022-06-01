Shirley F. Kempke (1935-2022)

Shirley F. Kempke, 86, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, in Ellsworth.

She was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Carneiro to Lowell and Mary (Sneath) Headley.

Shirley was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where she graduated from Ellsworth High School. She married Floyd W. Kempke Nov. 6, 1955, in Ellsworth where they made their home.

Shirley spent many years as a cook for the Ellsworth County Veterans’ Memorial Hospital then at the Ellsworth Good Samaritan Village before retiring from St. Francis Boys’ Home.

She was a member of the Ellsworth First United Methodist Church and the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485 Auxiliary.

Shirley was known by family and friends for her delicious cinnamon rolls and fried chicken. She loved spending time in her garden tending her flowers.

Shirley is survived by her children, Jerald Kempke (Debi) of Lyons, Janet Dolezal (Gary) of Kanopolis, Judy Lyon (Matt) of Great Bend, and Jimmy Kempke of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Michael Kempke (Christy) of Bazine, Steve Kempke (Brian) of Valley Center, Aimee Peterson (Doug) of Sterling, Sara Hammel (Jason) of Salina, Lisa Dolezal of Olathe, Adam Dolezal (Mychel) of Kanopolis, Melissa Vongphakdy (Long) of Lawrence, Andy Schultz (Lynsey) of Ellsworth, and Nikki and Carrie Kempke; great-grandchildren, Colby, Ava, and Brady Kempke, Kynlee Peterson, Jailynn, Taylie, and Hayden Hammel, Mykena, Lakyn, and Kase Dolezal, Vincent and Donovan Vongphakdy, and Jazlynn and Owen Schultz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd; brothers, Ronnie and Rance Headley; sister Delores Headley; and great-grandson Chaunchai Vongphakdy.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Ellsworth First United Methodist Church with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth First United Methodist Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.