Larry D. Yager (1946-2021)

Larry D. Yager, 74, of Lees Summit, Mo., went to meet his Heavenly Father Oct. 7, 2021. He was born Dec. 17, 1946, to Charles (Curly) and Lucille (Glick) Yager in Hays, Kan.

The family lived in Hitschmann, Kan. and later moved to Holyrood, Kan. where he attended elementary and graduated high school with the class of 1964.

He married his hometown sweetheart, Kayleen Snyder on June 14, 1969, in Holyrood, Kan. where they resided until 2001. The couple was blessed with two daughters: Kim and Christy. They lived in Sterling, Kan. from 2001 to 2013. Following his retirement, Larry and Kayleen moved to Lees Summit, Mo. to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Larry was a dedicated employee for 40 years at the Bushton Natural Gas Plant/ONEOK. He was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood and Alden Methodist Church, as well as the American Legion (Holyrood), and was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard after two terms.

His passions outside of work and family were hunting, fishing, nature, and walking in the woods. He traveled the world with his wife and enjoyed spending time with his “iron sharpens iron” friends.

Larry modeled high morals and strong Christian values. He was a man of integrity and many talents; his daughters lovingly referred to him as “John Wayne”. He could build it, fix it, or figure it out. Larry was a loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend who never declined a request to help. He was selfless and instilled his incredible work ethic as a coach and as a Papa.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kayleen Yager of the home; daughters, Kim (Chris) Klug of Olathe, Kan., Christy Lewis (Scott Taylor) of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren Haley (Ryan) Sullivan, Tanner Kelley, Daniel Lewis, Elise and Ashlyn Kelley, Isaiah Webber, Iris Lewis; one great-grandson Sage Sullivan; siblings Charles J. (Jackie) Yager of Holyrood, Kan. and Margie (Edward) Heiken of Blaine, Wash.

A special Celebration of Life is to be determined at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (www.TCWR.org with designation for Larry D. Yager memorial).