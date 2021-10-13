Thomas Lee Burtzloff (1954-2021)

Thomas Lee Burtzloff, 66, of Salina, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. He was born Dec. 19, 1954, in Rushville, Neb.

Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Tina Burtzloff of the home; children, Sarah Sloniger of Salina, Kan., Scott Walker (Mandy) of Gypsum, Kan.; brothers, Harold Burtzloff (Ellen) of Tuson, Ariz., Robert Burtzloff (Jill) of Liberal, Kan.; sisters, Sharon Clark (Jim) of Auburn, Neb., Audrey Witt of Garden City, Kan.; grandchildren, Tilawn Burtzloff, Kyle Sloniger, Aaron Sloniger, Cayden Walker, Brayden Walker, Kelsei Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Silvia (Purintun) Burtzloff; son, Ti Burtzloff.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Ellsworth Methodist Church 322 N. Douglas Ave., Ellsworth, Kan. 67439. Burial will follow luncheon at Natoma Cemetery, 402 N. 4th Street, Natoma, Kan. 67651.

Memorials may be made to the Hands of Hope Rescue or Kansas Cops (concerns of police survivors) in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, Kan. 67402.

