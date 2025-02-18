Larry Wendell Werner (1948-2025)

Larry Wendell Werner, age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 4, 2025, in Claremore, Okla., after a long, difficult battle with cancer. He was born in Nashville, Kan., on July 20, 1948, to E. Glenn and Maurine E. Werner.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 50 years, Mona Werner; children Wesley (Sarah) Werner, LaGrange, Texas; Wendy (Trent) Winings, Canyon, Texas; and Tara Werner (Jeff Coleman), Dension, Kan.; sister Harlene (Gil) Shockey, Derby, Kan.; and sister-in-law Marcia Budge, Oak Ridge North, Texas. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Justin (Lisa), Hillary and Zachary Werner, Calista, Blake and Blaire Winings, Hannah (Trenton) Reed, Shea and Ethan Deegan and an additional four great-grand children, Brinley, Addisyn and Cross Werner and Hudson Reed. He is also survived by nephew Craig (Vickie) Shockey, Diane (Craig) Cook, several great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gale Werner; mother; father; brother-in-law Marc Budge; nephews Scott Webb and Steven Budge; and mother- and father-in-law Bonnie and Edwin Carleton.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1966, he married Kathy Ricke and also joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving our country until 1969. During that time, he and Kathy had two children, Wesley and Wendy. After serving in the Navy, he joined the Kansas Highway Patrol, where, during his service, he was the No. 1 evaluated trooper in the state of Kansas for two consecutive years, which led to him being promoted to sergeant at the young age of 29.

In 1974, he married Mona Kear and adopted Tara shortly after. In 1980, they moved to Ellsworth, Kan., where he first worked as a counselor and mentor at the Ellsworth Boys Home for a short time. He then accepted a job at Praxair, where he eventually retired as a logistics coordinator. A particular project he was proud of while working at Praxair was when he was tasked with coordinating the longest duration solo flight with a helium balloon, helping Kevin Uliassi fly from Loves Park, Ill., to Bagan, Myanmar (Burma).

After retiring from Praxair, he needed something to keep him busy and decided to take a job as a handyman at the Ellsworth County Medical Center. He loved it. During their time at Ellsworth, they bought a home in the country, which he and Mona renovated and remodeled over the course of 22 years. They made it a home he never forgot. In 2015, they sold the home in Ellsworth and moved to Cleveland, Texas, and later to Claremore, Okla., in 2019. From October 2020 to February 2021, he, along with Ethan and Mona, built his father-in-law Ed, a “tiny home” in Denison, Texas. After the long four months of nonstop contractual work, he took to counting and charting the color of the cars that drove past on the highway. How exciting to be retired!

Larry enjoyed working in his shop, fishing, camping, golfing, traveling and boating. He was kind, patient and truly respected by those around him. He was a good man. If there was something to be fixed, he was the person to get it done, and get it done right. He had a mind for solving problems uniquely and effectively. He took time to teach his ways of perfection to his grandchildren whenever he could. Throughout his youth, he was an ornery kid with a big heart. Both of those characteristics carried on to his adult years, even though he’d never admit it. He was so very loved, and he will be so very missed.

Per his stubborn request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, any donations to his memorial can be sent to 2297 N. Hwy 88, Claremore, OK 74017.

“We do not have to rely on memories to recapture the spirit of those we have loved and lost — they live within our souls in some perfect sanctuary which even death cannot destroy.” Nan Witcomb