Charline (Padlasek) Stoppel (1930-2025)

Charline (Padlasek) Stoppel, 94, of Wilson, Kan., passed away on Feb. 11, 2025, at the Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born on Oct. 8, 1930, to Charles and Irma (Pecival) Padlasek in Ellsworth County.

Charline leaves behind her son, David (Stephanie) Stoppel, Wilson; six grandchildren: Ryan (Randi) Stoppel, Kylie (Mitch) Keeley, Jake (Kamri) Stoppel, Kristi King (Matt McClintic), Nicki King (Armand Davatolhagh) and Jami King (Ty Ravenstein); and eight great-grandchildren: Ronni and Ray Stoppel, Lainey Keeley, Neely and Zand Davatolhagh-King, Jonathon and Scarlett Ravenstein and Jaxson King.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ray; and children, Mary, Charles (stillborn) and Nancy (Jim) King.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Presbyterian Church, Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org) or Children’s Mercy (childrensmercy.org) and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

