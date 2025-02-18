Callie M. (Murphy) Reber (1935-2025)

Callie M. (Murphy) Reber, 89, of Concordia, Kan., formerly Ellsworth, Kan., and McPherson, Kan., went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Callie Margaret Murphy was born in Emporia, Kan., to Calvin Earl Murphy and Blanche (Johnson) Murphy on May 23, 1935. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1952 then attended Clark’s Business College, Topeka, Kan. Callie used her training as a secretary for several years. On June 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Loren Albert Reber, in Emporia. This union was blessed with three children, Lynette, Brett and Lori. Loren preceded Callie in death on Dec. 22, 2022. Callie stayed at home with the kids, babysat, sewed for people, was the first lady school bus driver in Madison, Kan., sold Avon, was a teller and secretary at Columbia Savings and Loan, Emporia, and worked part-time at the Ellsworth Reporter. From 1975-1982 she owned and operated Callie’s Card Corner.

Over the years, Callie was active in numerous clubs and organizations serving as an officer in nearly all of them. She was a charter member in both hospice and the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors in Ellsworth. She was an active member in Smoky Hill DAR, Learn & Earn Investment Club, Red Hat Society, Couples Pitch Club, Square Dancing Club, T.O.P.S. Club, P.E.O. Chapter EV, Bunco, Christian Women’s Outreach and several bridge clubs.

Callie loved the Lord and committed her life to Jesus and was baptized in 1972. She served and attended Methodist churches until 2014 when she joined the Concordia Wesleyan Church. Callie attended many Bible studies and was active in Sunday school, UMW and Circle.

Callie’s most treasured mission, outside of family, was her founding role and continuing service at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, where she served on the Community Relations Board and Spiritual Life Center Board of Directors for several decades. For this passion, she was awarded the 1993 Ellsworth Correctional Facility volunteer of the year secretary’s commendation of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Survivors include her children, Lynette (Scott) McGonagle, Smithfield, N.C.; Brett (Kathryn) Reber, McPherson, Kan.; and Lori (Allyn) Kaufmann, Salina, Kan.; 10 grandchildren, Matthew (Kelli) McGonagle, Megan (Brandon) Moor, John Reber (Mary Vernon), Callie (Ryan) Ventura, Joseph (Caroline) Reber, Luke Reber, Aaron (Brittney) Kaufmann, Allyssa (Razvan) Savu, Alex Kaufmann and Austin Kaufmann; 11 great-grandchildren, Madilin McGonagle, Caroline McGonagle, Kait McGonagle, Lilli McGonagle, Thomas Reber, Charlotte Reber, Laker Kaufmann, Van Kaufmann, Ellis Savu, Emric Savu and Baby Savu; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Earl Murphy and sister Sally Estes.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Concordia Wesleyan Church, 1517 Cedar St., Concordia, KS 66901.

Memorial donations may be given to the ECF Spiritual Life Center Fund, c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut St., McPherson, KS 67460.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.