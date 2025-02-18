Robert D. “Bob” Raney (1930-2025)

Robert D. “Bob” Raney, Sr., 94, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Ellsworth to Kenneth Raney Sr. and Ruth (Grubb) Raney. Bob was an Ellsworth High School graduate in the class of 1948. After high school graduation he attended Kansas State University. He joined the United States Navy in October 1948 and served his country for four years. Bob married Shirley B. Bednasek in Ellsworth on Aug. 26, 1953.

Bob was a longtime resident of California where he operated several successful business ventures, including commercial and residential contracting, where he completed many high profile projects.

After retirement, Bob and Shirley returned to Ellsworth where they were both very active in the community. Bob was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and was a Third Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He was also very active with the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174.

Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Dale Raney Jr. (Eva), Fontana, Calif.; Daniel Joseph Raney, Fontana; and Bret Allen Raney (Kathleen), Yucaipa, Calif.; daughter Tina Maria Magdalena Davis (Rick), Ellsworth; grandchildren Robert Dale Raney III (Melissa), Michale Joseph Raney, Nicolas William Allen Hartline, Dani Maria Soukup (Daniel), Kevin Alston Davis (Cassidy), Elizabeth Whipple (Justin), Amanda Papandrea (Ryan), Ryan Perkins (Ryan) and Leeza Raney (Parker); great-grandchildren Payton, Madison, Mason, Daxton, Davin, Baylor and Beckett; and his faithful companions, Tiger and Benji. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley; sisters Mona Busick and Joanne Blachly; and brothers Kenneth “Bud” Raney Jr., Donald Kay Raney, Jack Raney and Clair Raney.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m., followed by a vigil and rosary service at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Ellsworth, followed by burial and military funeral rites at Ellsworth Cemetery.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 or the Ellsworth Senior Center, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.