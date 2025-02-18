Marion Mossman “Nick” Nicholas (1942-2025)

Marion Mossman “Nick” Nicholas, 82, of Geneseo, Kan., passed away Feb. 11, 2025, at Azria Health, Great Bend, Kan. He was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Sterling, Kan., the son of George Arthur and Harriet Estel (Mossman) Nicholas. Nick was a lifelong Geneseo resident. He graduated from Geneseo High School with the class of 1960 and attended Hutchinson Community College. Nick worked in the oil field, at Lyons Manufacturing for six years, maintenance at Northern Natural Gas for 17 years and was a mail carrier in McPherson for 10 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Geneseo; Lions Club, Geneseo; American Legion, Geneseo; Booster Club and a past USD 444 school board member. Nick enjoyed trap shooting, golfing, bowling and collecting knives and coins. He was very active in the Geneseo community, always ready to lend a helping hand.

Nick is survived by his five children, Stacey Vincent, Hoisington, Kan.; Dulcy Palnau, Wichita, Kan.; Leslie Robl (Tom), Lyons, Kan.; Shannon Deines (Frank), Great Bend, Kan.; and Candace Nicholas, Tempe, Ariz.; brother Allen Nicholas (Norma), Ellsworth, Kan.; sister Sheryl Unruh (Vern), Fayetteville, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, April VanScyoc (LaShon), Payton Steiner, Tristan Palnau, Aidan Palnau, Brianna Sears, Nathan Robl, Emily Robl, Lexi Deines, Kaden Deines, Jace Deines, Brody Nicholas and Braxton Nicholas; four great-grandchildren, Ki, Nora, Ella, Carter and one on the way; and one great-great-grandson, Manuel. Nick is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Raymond Nicholas and George Nicholas Jr.; and sister Delores Jagger.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the First United Methodist Church, Geneseo, with Pastor Steve Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at the Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church, Geneseo, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.