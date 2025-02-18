Jimmie “Jim” Lee Ehrlich (1939-2025)

Jimmie “Jim” Lee Ehrlich, 85, of Wilson, Kan., passed away on Feb. 11, 2025, at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kan. He was born on May 14, 1939, in Susank, Kan., to Julius and Eunice (Steinle) Ehrlich. He married LaNita Thompson on March 11, 1965, in Salina, and together they were blessed with four sons, Rob, Monty, Cliff and Cody.

Jim grew up in Claflin, Kan., and attended Claflin High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a machinist’s mate. Throughout his life, Jim had a varied and successful career, working as the vice president for Ehrlich Drilling Company and owner/operator of A-1 Radiator and J&L Trucking, both based in Wilson. He also served as a general maintenance and repair technician for the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks. Jim was a board member of Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative. He was proud to be a licensed private pilot.

A man of many interests and commitments, Jim was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a Master Mason with the Freemasons, a Shriner with Iris Temple and a member of the American Legion. His dedication to family, community and country was reflected in all that he did.

Jim is survived by his wife LaNita of the home, Wilson; sons Rob (Kristy) Ehrlich, Tulsa, Okla.; Monty (Susie) Ehrlich, Topeka, Kan; Cliff (Michelle) Ehrlich, Topeka; and Cody Ehrlich, Salina, Kan.; sisters-in-law Annie Ehrlich, Haven, Kan., and Vera Ehrlich, Wilson; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Eunice Ehrlich, and brothers Darrell and Tom Ehrlich.

Jim’s presence will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church — Wilson or Wilson United Methodist Church and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

