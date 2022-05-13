Lawrence Louis Kottas (1936-2022)

Lawrence Louis Kottas, 85, of Harper, Kan., passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Lawrence was born Oct. 31, 1936, in Wilson, Kan. to Anton and Lucille Kottas, the youngest of four siblings.

He graduated from Ellsworth High School and completed some college.

Lawrence married the love of his life, Lenette Moyer Kottas Dec. 1, 1956. He became a father of two daughters and one son.

Lawrence worked for Centel Electric for more than 35 years as a line foreman in Ellsworth, Kan. before being promoted to Division Line Superintendent in Harper, Kan. (1981). He retired in 1994 from Centel and worked part-time for DewEze (Harper Industries) as a truck driver and supervisor for more than 15 years.

He made lifelong friends through work and community events, the Catholic Church, Hunter Safety Course as a Life Coarse Instructor and the Wichita A’s Model A Club and trips, touching everyone he met with his caring spirit. He touched and changed the lives of everyone that he met.

Lawrence and Lenette moved to McCrite Retirement Community (Topeka) in 2019 to be closer to their children.

He loved and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, restoring Model A’s and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and spending time with all of his family and friends. He was an avid volunteer in the Catholic Church through the Knights of Columbus, church fundraising activities, and working with youth.

He served in the Kansas Army National Guard for several years and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Survivors include his wife, Lenette; daughter Eileen Caspers and husband Glenn of Topeka, Kan.; son Wesley Kottas and wife Sue of Olathe, Kan.; and three grandchildren, Kendra Ikenberry, Grant Halderman, and Jeremy Eaton; and great-grandchildren, Cullen, Raylan, and Ethan Ikenberry, Mason Blanton, Jaedon Musgrove and Misha Eaton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Richard Kottas; and sisters Marian Jiricek and Margaret Jonas; his daughter Carola Halderman; and granddaughter Letitia Raney.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, in Harper, Kan. and funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery in Ellsworth, Kan.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the rosary and funeral, and 30 minutes prior to the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be given to St Joan of Arc, Catholic Church, Harper, Kansas; https://30431.sites.ecatholic.com/; PO Box 218, Harper, Kan. 67058.