Larry Dean Homolka (1945-2022)

Larry Dean Homolka, of Belleville, Kan., formerly of Ellsworth, Kan., the son of Lud Homolka and Helen (Nesvarba) Homolka, was born Aug. 23, 1945 in Belleville, Kan. and passed away May 13, 2022 in Belleville, at the age of 76 years, 6 months, and 20 days.

Larry grew up in Belleville, graduating from Belleville High School in 1967.

In 1974, he moved to Ellsworth, Kan. where he managed the cafeteria at Ell-Kan Mfg. until the plant closed. Larry then began working as the janitor for Smoky Hill/Rolling Hills Electric until he retired.

On June 11, 1977, he was united in marriage to Linda Kirchgassner and to this union was born one daughter, Lora. The couple made their home in Ellsworth, moving to Belleville in 2018.

Larry enjoyed nature and wildlife, along with fishing. He also loved attending his grandchildren’s activities for the past 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lud and Helen Homolka; infant brother, Louis Homolka; brothers-in-law, Tom Boyer, Darrell Keck, and Allen Kirchgassner; sister-in-law, Karen Longenecker; and niece, Kristen Keck.

Larry is survived by his wife, Linda Homolka, of Belleville, Kan.; one daughter, Lora (Chad) Gieber, of Belleville, Kan.; three grandchildren, Cody, Lindsay, and Zane Gieber; two sisters, Lois Boyer of Borger, Texas and Shirley Keck of Tucson, Ariz.; other relatives and friends.

Cremation was selected and graveside memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, Kan. with Pastor Mark McGregor, officiating.

Inurnment will follow the services at Belleville Cemetery.

Friends may call to sign the register book from 1-8 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville.

Memorials may be directed to the family with a memorial to be designated at a later time.

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, is in charge of the arrangements.