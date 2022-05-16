Mark Inman Seitz (1958-2022)

Mark Inman Seitz, 63, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Nov. 6, 1958, in Ellsworth to William and Margaret (Payton) Seitz.

Mark is survived by his brothers, Matt Seitz (Mary) of Hutchinson, Kan. and Luke Seitz (Kim) of Ellsworth; and nephews and niece, Riley Seitz (Abby), Rachel Seitz, Austin Seitz (Nellie), Jordan Seitz (Jennifer), Joshua Handlin (Casey), and Timothy Handlin (Cecelia).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mark was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth where he worked as a journalist for the Ellsworth Independent Reporter, a warehouse manager at Craftworld, and later as a warehouseman at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility. He also wrote for the Hesston Record. He volunteered for many years on the Ellsworth Fire Department and was a member of the Ellsworth chapter of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 174.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

