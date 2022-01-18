Leo Wm. Oberle (1941-2022)

Leo Wm. Oberle, 80, of Lorraine, Kan., went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kan.

Leo was born Sept. 14, 1941 in rural Bushton, Rice County, Kan. He was the second son of Ambrose and Mary (Reif) Oberle. He graduated from Bushton Rural High School in the class of 1959.

In July 1972, Leo married Joyce K. Bisterfeldt of Holyrood, Kan. To this union was born a daughter, Jill Ann and a son, Lee William. From 1968 to 1983, Leo hauled freight for Graves (A&R) Truck Line in Manhattan, Kan.

In August 1983, Leo married Ruth Lynn Wright of Council Grove, Kan. While engaged in farming his parents’ farm in rural Bushton, Leo also drove for various truck lines: Alexander Freight Line (Lyons, Kan.); Koch Oil Industries (Great Bend, Kan.); LOGEX Truck Line (Lyons), hauling liquid helium to New York, New Jersey, Anaheim, and San Francisco, Calif. weekly; and R&S Truck Line (Great Bend), hauling Fuller Brush products to New Jersey. From 1993 to 2008, Leo worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Ellsworth County Highway Department. Leo was diagnosed with colo-rectal cancer in 2007, retiring from county employment in 2008. Since then, he has suffered additional surgeries and heart congestion, but ultimately was a cancer survivor.

Leo enjoyed all his working positions, many friends, and physical activities: hunting, fishing, camping, square dancing — a member of Hoisington Swinging Stars and Salina Twirlers, plus walking his furry friends “Rusty” and “Molly”, when health permitted.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen (Steve) Manning of Great Bend.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Lynn of the home; daughter, Jill (Darin) Criner of Kansas City, Kan.; son, Lee (Sandra) Oberle of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; step-daughter, Sandi (Gary) Pope of Pamona Lake, Vassar, Kan.; brothers, Jerome (Coleen) Oberle of Overland Park, Kan. and Norman (Sally) Oberle of Ellsworth; sisters, Rose Schmidt of Great Bend, Linda Folz and Sharon (Richard) Campbell both of Hoisington, Kan.; grandchildren, Tre Criner, Sally Lynn Bigler Oberle, and Lane William Oberle; step-grandchildren, Lisa (Alex) Foiles, Darrell J. Hickel, and Makayla Humble; and six great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery, Council Grove, Kan. with Pastor Zach Ullom of the Lorraine First Baptist Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lorraine First Baptist Church or VCY Christian Radio Station, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.