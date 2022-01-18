Ellsworth County Conservation Annual Meeting

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, January 20, 2022)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

OF THE ELLSWORTH COUNTY

CONSERVATION DISTRICT

To all qualified electors residing within the boundaries of the Ellsworth County Conservation District, notice is hereby given that pursuant to K.S.A. 2-1907, as amended, on the 24th day of January, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. an annual meeting of the Ellsworth County Conservation District will be held at the J.H. Robbins Memorial Library, Ellsworth.

The meeting agenda shall include the following business items:

ONE: The supervisors of the Ellsworth County Conservation District shall make full and due report of their activities and financial affairs since the last annual meeting.

TWO: The supervisors shall conduct an election by secret ballot of qualified electors, there present or received by mail, of one supervisor to serve for a term of three years from date of said meeting.

The term of Jack Janssen is expiring.

All in the county of Ellsworth, in the State of Kansas.

By /s/ Bernard Habiger

Chairperson

Ellsworth County Conservation District

ATTEST:

/s/ Pamela Hays

District Secretary/Manager

