City of Kanopolis Resolution for GAAP Waiver

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, January 20, 2022)

CITY OF KANOPOLIS, KANSAS

RESOLUTION # 2022-R-01

RESOLUTION TO WAIVE FIXED ASSETS –

GAAP WAIVER 2021

WHEREAS the City of Kanopolis, Kansas, has determined that the financial statements and financial reports for the year ended 2019 to be prepared in conformity with the requirements of K.S.A. 75-1120a, (a) are not relevant to be requirements of the cash basis and budget laws of this state and are of no significant value to the Governing Body or the members of the general public of the City of Kanopolis.

WHEREAS there are no revenue bonds ordinances or other ordinances or resolutions of said municipality which require financial statements and financial reports to be prepared in conformity with said act for the year ended 2019.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Governing Body of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas in regular meeting duly assembled this 12th day of May 2020, that the said Governing Body requests the Director of Accounts and Reports to waive the requirements of said law as they apply to the City of Kanopolis for the year ended 2021.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said Governing Body shall cause its financial statements and financial reports of the said municipality to be prepared on the cash receipts and disbursements as adjusted to show compliance with the cash basis and budget laws of this State.

Passed by the Governing Body of the City of Kanopolis this 11th day of January 2022.

Anthony Hopkins – Mayor

ATTEST:

Debra S. Stroede-Kralik

City Clerk

1t 1/20