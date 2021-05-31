Lila Svoboda Robinson (1924-2020)

After a full, happy life, Lila Svoboda Robinson was reunited with her family in heaven on Oct. 20, 2020. Lila was born in Hill City, Kan. Oct. 30, 1924 to Louis and Anna (Lilak) Svoboda.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Carol and Betty, brother, Bill and husband, Winfred (Rob) Robinson.

Lila’s adventure in life began at an early age, living through the events of the Great Depression. She graduated from high school, in 1941, then attended Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., where she received her teaching certificate in 1943 and taught for one year at the Saline River School in Ellis County and a second year at the Cheyenne Bottoms School in Barton County. While working for a brief period at the Munitions Depot during WWII, Lila joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps program and attended St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth, Kan., receiving her registered nurses’ license in 1947. She was especially proud of this accomplishment and continued her nursing career at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

She met her future husband, Winfred(Rob) Robinson on a blind date while attending nursing school. The date turned into a love story and 51 happy and successful years together. She was an extremely proud and very devoted mother of their seven children, Don, Ted, Bill, Karla, Chuck, Pam, Tricia; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Her appetite for knowledge and education was insatiable, with a passion for reading anything and everything. Interests included art appreciation, coin collecting, sign language and anything to do with Kansas. She enjoyed a good debate on all subjects including politics, religion, sports, history, with a broad range of knowledge, past and present, but was happy to take time to listen and discuss, without passing judgment, anything that was on your mind.

Lila was always busy, and knew no strangers but was a friend to everyone, offering a helping hand in any way possible. Her love for children was displayed by her involvement with Operation Kinderlift while stationed overseas in Germany. She was very active in PTA, 4-H, FHA, Sunday School, the Methodist Church, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, you name it, she would volunteer. She lived life to the fullest, with joy in her heart, all while humming her favorite tune along the way.

