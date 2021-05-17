Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Pauline Rose Masopust (1926-2021)
Lloyd William Haase (1927-2020)

Obituaries

Lloyd William Haase, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Ellsworth, Kan.
Memorial funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, north Ellsworth with military honors following in the church cemetery.
Suggested memorials are to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Ellsworth VFW Post 6485, or Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.
Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.

 

