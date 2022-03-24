Lois M. Hinton (1935-2022)

Lois M. Hinton, 86, passed away March 23, 2022 in Ellsworth.

She was born Sept. 22, 1935 in Springfield, Colo. to John E. and Lula (Meltabarger) Henley.

Lois married Francis Hinton in Raton, N.M. on Sept, 4, 1955. She worked as an office assistant at the ordinance depot in Pueblo, Colo. and as a telephone operator at the hospital in Florence, Colo. She also supported Francis in his many business ventures including: horseshoeing, race horse training, mechanic work, and many others.

Lois is survived by her husband Francis Hinton of Holyrood; son James Hinton of Holyrood; daughter Mary Townley (Danny Gleason) of Spearville; grandchildren, Aron Hinton of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and Justin Townley (Cheyenne) of LaCrosse, Kan.; sister Madelyn Cook of Holyrood; and brother Garry Henley (Pat) of Okmulgee, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Cody Townley, and brothers, Joseph, John, Don, and David Verle.

A private family service and burial will be held at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in WaKeeney, Kan.

Cards may be sent to the family in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.