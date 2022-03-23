Raymond ‘Dale’ Gustus (1936-2022)

Raymond “Dale” Gustus, 86, of Geneseo, Kan., passed away March 22, 2022, at Hospital District 1 of Rice County, Lyons.

He was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Geneseo, the son of Cyryl and Olive Roby Gustus.

Dale was a lifelong Geneseo resident. He graduated from Geneseo High School with the class of 1954. Dale was a machinist for Gustus Manufacturing and worked in the salt mines in Lyons and Hutchinson, Kan. He was a volunteer firefighter for Geneseo Fire Department for 56 years.

Dale loved hunting and fishing, enjoyed playing golf, feeding the neighborhood cats, watching TV; and was an avid Chiefs, Royals, University of Kansas, and NASCAR fan.

On Sept. 11, 1965, Dale was united in marriage with Betty Marie Shadle in Miami, Okla. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2008.

He is also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Don, Cliff, and Dean Gustus; granddaughter, Krista Shannon; and numerous cousins.

Dale is survived by his stepson, Tim Young and wife Jeanette of Garnett, Kan.; stepdaughter, Debbie Polson and husband Don of Louisburg, Kan.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Randy Hager of Geneseo; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time Friday, March 25, at the funeral home with family present.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Steve Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo.

Memorials may be given to the Geneseo Fire Department in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.