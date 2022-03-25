George E. Bezemek Estate, Case 2022-PR-000012

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/ Reporter, Thursday, March 24, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2022-PR-000012

George E. Bezemek, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on March 17, 2022, a Petition was filed in this Court by Kelly Reed Clark, an heir, devisee and legatee, and Executor named in the "Last Will and Testament of George E. Bezemek," deceased, dated December 8, 2017, requesting the will filed with the petition be admitted to probate and record; Petitioner be appointed as Executor, without bond; and Petitioner be granted Letters Testamentary.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before April 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the District Court, Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Kelly Reed Clark,

Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439-0083

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 3/24, 3/31, 4/7